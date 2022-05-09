Two injured after car leaves M1 in Leicestershire and hits tree
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car left the M1 and hit a tree.
Leicestershire Police said a black Ford Mondeo left the northbound carriageway, between junctions 21a and 22, at about 10:45 BST on Sunday.
The occupants, the driver and the woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police appealed for witnesses and added the driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
