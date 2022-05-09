Mental Health Awareness Week: Man takes on barefoot walks
An author is taking on three 5km (three mile) barefoot walks during Mental Health Awareness Week.
Stewart Bint is fundraising for Leicestershire Action for Mental Health Project (Lamp).
The three walks are due to take place around Leicester, at landmarks including the National Space Centre and the university's Botanic Garden.
Mr Bint said his walks symbolised "the vulnerability and uncertainty we face on our mental health journeys".
Mr Bint is taking on the walks as part of Lamp's Trip to the Moon 5km fundraiser, which is promoting the positive effects of physical exercise on mental health.
The charity is encouraging people to take part in 5km of physical activity to collectively reach 384,400km - the distance from the Earth to the moon.
Mr Bint's first walk will start from Rocket Tower at the National Space Centre on Monday.
On Wednesday, he will start his walk at the University of Leicester's Botanic Garden and, on Saturday 14 May, he will walk from Clarendon Park to Everards Meadow as part of an organised event.
He said he was proud to support the cause.
"I've been passionate about mental health after suffering a crisis in 1997, which led to me being hospitalised for 10 weeks," he added.
