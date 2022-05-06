Moira: Woman faces attempted murder charge over stabbing

The injured woman was discharged from hospital shortly after the attack

Two people have been charged after a woman was stabbed in a Leicestershire village earlier this week.

Officers were called to Sweethill, in Moira, Leicestershire, on Tuesday morning and found the injured woman.

A 27-year-old woman, from Moira, has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of possessing a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

A man, 27, from Nuneaton, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both have been remanded into custody to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The victim was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

