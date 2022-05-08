David Bowie music event to be staged at National Space Centre
A performance of the music of David Bowie is to take place in the UK's largest planetarium.
The National Space Centre, in Leicester, will be hosting four performances of the show: Bowie: Oddity to Mars on 20 and 21 May.
The music will be performed by a band in the Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium.
Malika Andress, the centre's head of marketing, said: "It is really fitting this hit show is our first big evening event... following the pandemic."
The planetarium dome will give visitors a 360-degree screening of Nasa footage, showing the journey of Apollo 17 and one of the centre's own shows to accompany the music.
This year marks 50 years since the journey of Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the Moon.
The music will be provided by British five-piece band David Live.
Ms Andress added: "David Live are phenomenal, bringing the music of David Bowie to life in our planetarium alongside stunning visuals created by our in-house team."
