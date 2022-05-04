Quorn: Students sent home over suspected gas leak at school
- Published
Pupils at a secondary school have been sent home due to a suspected gas leak.
A spokeswoman for the Rawlins Academy in Quorn, Leicestershire, said the potential leak at the school was being investigated.
She said pupils had been sent home as a"precautionary measure" and remote work has been provided.
The school said that further details will be sent out to parents "once the gas board have completed an on site check".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.