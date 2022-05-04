Moira: Attempted murder arrests after village stabbing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 28-year-old woman was stabbed in a village.
Officers were called to Sweethill, in Moira, Leicestershire, on Tuesday morning and found the injured woman.
She was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were detained on Wednesday and are currently in police custody.
Leicestershire Police have said inquiries are ongoing.
