Leicester: Bleed kits installed at eight city locations
Eight medical kits have been installed around Leicester to help people who have been stabbed or involved in crashes.
The emergency boxes contain protective gloves, gauze and dressings to stop bleeding and put pressure on wounds.
Leicester City Council said the kits "could mean the difference between life and death".
Locations include Cossington Sports Centre in Belgrave and The Grove Community Hub in Braunstone.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the city council had spent £5,200 on the kits as part of its knife crime strategy.
Kirk Master, assistant city mayor for neighbourhoods, said: "Although in major UK cities, it takes an ambulance an average of only seven minutes to get to the scene of a major emergency, an adult can bleed to death from a catastrophic injury in just four minutes.
"These cabinets can be vital in bridging this gap."
The other kits have been installed at:
- E2 Training Centre in Beaumont Leys
- New Parks Library
- Aylestone Leisure Centre
- Eyres Monsell Community Centre
- St Matthews Centre, Leicester
- Medway Community Primary School, Highfields
The council said the locations were chosen as communities there had demonstrated they were determined to work with the city council, police and other partners to tackle knife crime.
Earlier this year, two youth leaders funded a bleed kit for the Leicester African Caribbean Centre in Highfields.
