Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by lorry in Leicestershire
- Published
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to the A511 at Bardon after a "serious collision" involving a pedestrian and a HGV at about 11:35 BST on Tuesday.
A number of road closures have been in place on the A511, at the junction with B585 and A511 junction with B591 Copt Oak, and on the dual carriageway from Coalville towards the M1.
The A511 in Bardon has since reopened.
