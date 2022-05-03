Village stabbing prompts police investigation
The stabbing of a 28-year-old woman in a Leicestershire village is being investigated by police.
Officers were called to Sweethill, in Moira, just after 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police teams have been at the scene throughout the day but so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information has been asked to come forward.
