NFL academy to move operations to Loughborough
An American football academy is moving its headquarters from London to Leicestershire.
The National Football League (NFL) Academy will relocate to Loughborough College and Loughborough University for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
Set up in 2019, the academy is currently based at Barnet and Southgate College.
Brett Gosper, head of Europe and UK for the NFL, said he was "very excited about the opportunity".
"Operating at an elite athletic performance centre with a global reputation, combined with the excellent classroom offering, gives the students the greatest chance of future achievement in all fields," he said.
Nick Jennings, vice-chancellor and president of Loughborough University, said the "ground-breaking partnership" with the NFL would help the university maintain its role as a leading sports institution.
"By providing this solid foundation in their early sporting careers, we will play a key role in the growth of American football in the UK and around the world," he said.