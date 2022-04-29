Police inquiry after fire at unoccupied house in Loughborough
Police are investigating a fire at an unoccupied house in Loughborough.
Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Warwick Court after receiving reports of a fire at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.
Nobody was found inside but it is believed the fire was started deliberately.
The force said officers would remain in the area on Friday, and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Charles Edwards said: "Fortunately, the property was unoccupied, but other premises were evacuated as a precaution and this incident could've had far more serious consequences."
