Peregrine falcon pair nest in Loughborough bell tower
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A pair of peregrine falcons have been delighting birdwatchers after nesting in a town centre bell tower.
Leicestershire's bird recorder said peregrines have been in Loughborough for many years but it was not known where they were nesting.
Charnwood Borough Council said it had been told the noise from the Carillon Tower bell would not affect the protected birds.
A photographer said he believes the pair may have chicks.
Jon Ward said he went to Queen's Park in the town to look for the peregrines after reading about them on social media.
He was able to photograph one of them but suspected there might be a few more in the nest.
"As I arrived I could see the peregrine circling really high on the warm thermals," he said.
"It eventually landed and perched facing inwards."
"I believe there are chicks in the nest as I could hear a lot of noise and screeching once the adult hopped into the nesting area," Mr Ward added.
"This is the first time I've seen a peregrine, really glad I got to see this beautiful bird."
Carl Baggott, the bird recorder for Leicestershire, said: "The peregrine first nested in Leicestershire in 1994 and has now bred at a number of sites.
"The most high profile pair in Leicestershire nest on the Leicester Cathedral.
"Peregrines have nested in Loughborough for many years although the location has not always been known."
Charnwood Borough Council was unsure how long they had been nesting in the tower but said they were "welcome visitors to the park".
