Mystery knitter donates tribute to Leicestershire firefighters
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
Published
An anonymous knitter has donated a tribute to firefighters to her local crew, ahead of an international day of recognition.
The Syston Knitting Banxy created the 1950s firefighter figure last year and put it on display in the Leicestershire town.
Now she has donated it to the county's fire service, ahead of International Firefighters' Day on 4 May.
She said only materials that conform to UK fire safety standards were used.
International Firefighters' Day is observed each year on the same day as the feast of Saint Florian, the patron saint of firefighters.
The Fire Brigades Union said: "The day honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the courage and dedication of generations of firefighters, including those who serve our communities today."
Firefighters stand outside of their stations at midday and hold a minute's silence.
The Syston Knitting Banxy, whose identity is a closely-guarded secret, has had a huge social media response to her creations, including postbox toppers dedicated to Leicester City and Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham.
