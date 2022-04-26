New Leicester footbridge for bikes and pedestrians opens
- Published
A new footbridge for cyclists and pedestrians has opened in Leicester.
The "bike-friendly" bridge spans the River Soar on Abbey Park Road and is part of a £7.5m revamp, the city council said.
The authority said it was now carrying out essential maintenance of the nearby Grade-II listed Abbey Corner Bridge, which dates back to 1878.
New bus lanes and footpaths will also be created as part of the improvements to the road.
Deputy city mayor Councillor Adam Clarke said: "The changes we're making will help radically change the way people think about travelling along this important route and help make it a safer, more appealing and people-friendly route.
"Without this new bike-friendly route, the existing road bridge would continue to be a daunting prospect for cyclists at busy times.
"It is absolutely vital that we continue to invest in healthier, greener and safer streets to accommodate future growth of the city and its economy, all of which supports our commitments to address the climate emergency and to reduce air pollution."
The council said Abbey Park Road will remain closed to through traffic until early in the new year while work is carried out with diversions in place for motorists.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.