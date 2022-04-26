Delays warning as Leicester City gear up for European semi-final
- Published
Motorists and bus users have been told to expect delays ahead of Leicester City's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.
The Foxes welcome the Italian side for their first leg clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.
Leicester City Council said road closures would be in place to allow 1,700 Roma fans to get to the match on foot.
Those in the area have been warned of disruption to their journeys.
City highways director Martin Fletcher said: "Peacock Lane and the Southgates slip road towards Newarke Street will be closed from 6pm for around half an hour, and we're expecting the rolling road closures to have particular impact on the inner ring road around Southgates underpass and its slip roads from about 6.15pm-6.30pm, with delays likely around the Swan Bridge area at about 7pm.
"This is a huge game for Leicester City, and we wish them all the best for their semi-final."
The match kicks off at 20:00 BST, with the second leg due to be played in Rome on 5 May.
