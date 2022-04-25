Measham man denies murder over pensioner found dead at house
- Published
A man is due to go on trial after denying the murder of a pensioner at a home in Leicestershire.
Ronald Dunlop, 75, was found by ambulance staff at about 16:30 GMT at his home in Hart Drive, Measham, on 1 December last year.
Ben Dunlop, also of Hart Drive, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder during an appearance at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.
The 26-year-old is due to go on trial from 4 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.