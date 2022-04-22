Driver who killed man and injured passenger in high-speed crash jailed
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A driver who killed a man when he crashed after travelling at four times the speed limit has been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said Vinit Patel was driving at about 120mph (193km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone before the car hit a tree in Leicester last January.
The impact of the crash caused the car to split in two, with the back seat passenger dying at the scene.
Patel, who was jailed for five years and two months on Friday, and another passenger were also injured.
The 30-year-old was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Patel, of Crown Hills Avenue in Leicester, also admitted one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A second front seat passenger, now aged 40, was badly injured in the crash in Coleman Road late on 17 January, suffering broken ribs, a fracture to his lower back and a facial fracture that required three metal plates to be inserted.
Patel was eventually discharged from hospital in March 2021 and interviewed by police the following month.
'He didn't care'
Toxicology reports confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when the collision occurred.
At sentencing, he was also disqualified from driving for eight years.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: "It's difficult to comprehend the speed at which Patel was driving.
"He was in a lit, residential area where the limit is 30mph, but was travelling at more than four times that.
"He didn't care for the safety of his passengers - or those living in the area - and had complete disregard for them."
