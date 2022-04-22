Mother's struggle inspires breastfeeding-friendly Indian clothing line
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A mother says her struggles to find traditional Indian clothing suitable for breastfeeding inspired her to launch her own brand.
Hemal Gokani, from Oadby, Leicestershire, said she found it difficult to find practical clothing for events like weddings after having her two children.
At one point, she even considered giving up breastfeeding.
She said she hoped her designs would help mothers in the same situation.
Ms Gokani, 35, said she first realised there was a need for breastfeeding-friendly Indian clothing after her son was born and she had a wedding to attend.
She said traditional clothing usually featured embroidery and embellishments that were not suitable.
"When I should have been excited and looking forward to the festivities I was just feeling lots of dread, nerves and stress just thinking about how I would breastfeed in Indian clothes," she said.
"They don't have openings in the right kind of places so I really struggled."
Ms Gokani said she did eventually find a dress but it was "not ideal".
After the birth of her daughter she said she faced the same issue.
"At that time I did consider stopping breastfeeding but then I thought 'why should I?' and it was at that point where I thought I have to do something about this," she said.
Since launching her business she has been contacted by several women in the same situation.
She said she did not just want to create outfits that were practical - she wanted them to be fashionable as well.
At the moment her clothing line features breastfeeding-friendly blouses but she will soon be launching full outfits.
She said: "I know the struggles and I don't want any other mums to go through the same challenges that I did."
This story is based on Hemal Gokani's interview on BBC Radio Leicester. The full interview is available on BBC Sounds.
