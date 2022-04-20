Attempted murder charge after Leicester street stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a street stabbing.
A 39-year-old man was stabbed in Saint James Terrace, Leicester, just before 11:00 BST on 19 April.
Leicestershire Police said he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.
The 20-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, who has also been charged with making threats to kill, has been remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
