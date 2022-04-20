Dashcam appeal over car and moped crash in Leicester

Google
The crash involved a car and a moped but the car driver was not hurt

An appeal for witnesses has been made in connection with a crash that left a man with serious leg injuries.

The crash, which involved a car and a moped, happened at about 19:40 BST on 5 April at the junction of Belgrave Road and Law Street in Leicester.

The moped rider - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Officers investigating the crash said they were particularly keen to talk to anyone with dashcam footage.

A man in his 20s who was driving the car - a grey Honda Civic - was not injured.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics