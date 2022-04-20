Ashby-de-la-Zouch: Arrest after man suffers bleed on brain in assault
A man has been arrested after another man sustained serious head injuries in an assault in a town centre.
Leicestershire Police said the victim was attacked outside Manhattan's bar in Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, at about 00:40 BST on 9 April.
The 23-year-old was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. He has since been discharged from hospital.
The suspect was detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The 23-year-old, from Derbyshire, has since been released on bail.
Police said the attacker left the scene in a black Vauxhall Corsa and repeated their appeal for witnesses.
A force spokesperson added: "Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or the circumstances leading up to it.
"Also, if anyone captured the incident on their mobile phones, they are asked to get in touch."
