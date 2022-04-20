Leicester: Man seriously injured in electric bike crash
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an electric bicycle in Leicester.
The crash happened in Broughton Road off Saffron Lane shortly after 14:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The cyclist left the scene before officers arrived and found the pedestrian - a man in his 30s - needing urgent hospital treatment.
Officers have appealed for witnesses, especially motorists who may have dashcam footage of the area.
Det Con Maggie Langton, said: "This collision happened in Broughton Road, at its junction with Marriott Road.
"I am sure there will have been people who saw what happened, or who saw the cyclist leave the scene."
