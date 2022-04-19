Julie Burdett: Hoarder, 93, denies neglect over daughter's death
By Alex Smith & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A 93-year-old hoarder said he did not seek medical help for his vulnerable daughter because he did not want to go against her wishes.
Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, are accused of leaving Julie Burdett to suffer "dreadful" injuries for two weeks in January 2019.
Leicester Crown Court heard Ms Burdett, 61, fell from her bed days before her death and weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when she was discovered by paramedics.
Both men deny manslaughter.
The court previously heard Ms Burdett - who had developed a disease similar to multiple sclerosis - was found dead in a small bedroom at the back of a bungalow in Oakside Crescent, Leicester, on 15 January.
Jurors heard she died from extreme ulcerations, with an expert commenting she had "never seen such a severe level of pressure damage" in her 40-year career.
Ralph told the court on Tuesday he had no idea of the extent of his daughter's injuries and was "shocked" when pictures were shown to him during the trial.
'I couldn't do anything'
Defence barrister Balraj Bhatia QC said: "Can you remember how long she had been in that position?"
"It would have been two days - a very short time," the defendant said.
Mr Bhatia asked: "Was there anything that cried out in your mind that said 'forget what she says, I need to get her some help'?"
"I didn't because I didn't want to go against her wishes. She was so determined that I didn't call for help, I couldn't do anything," Ralph, who followed proceedings through a hearing loop, said.
Mr Bhatia said: "How did you feel when you were charged with neglecting Julie?"
"I felt that was unfair," Ralph added.
The trial continues.
