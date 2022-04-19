Hallaton's ancient bottle kicking game returns after pandemic
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Thousands of people have flocked to a Leicestershire village for the ancient tradition of bottle kicking.
The Hallaton Bottle Kicking game - claimed to be one of the country's oldest sports - sees villages Hallaton and Medbourne compete to move barrels across two streams.
It takes place every Easter Monday but the coronavirus pandemic has caused it to be cancelled for the past two years.
Hallaton retained the winning title from 2019 by beating Medbourne 2-0.
Phil Allan, the chairman of the organising committee, said the game - thought to date back to Roman times - was the highlight of the year for the villages.
He estimated about 8,000 people came out to enjoy it for the first time in three years.
"Everybody was dying for it to be on again.
"It was sorely missed in the last two years by everybody - not just the contestants.
"One of the things that really is so good is lots of people with ties to Hallaton and Medbourne come back and gather together so when you meet everybody it's like meeting long-lost friends," he said.
Mr Allan said Hallaton and Medbourne both fought hard but it was Hallaton that secured bragging rights for the next 12 months.
"To begin with it looked like Medbourne were going to get the first bottle to their boundary but the strong men of Hallaton and the experience, we managed to rescue it back.
"That was scored by three good stars of Hallaton.
"Then the second one was a little quicker and that was eventually scored by one of the organisers.
"Everyone then went back to the village green and celebrated a hard fought victory," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.