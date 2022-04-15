Leicestershire tips operate reduced service due to lack of staff
Residents in Leicestershire are being warned about tip closures over the Easter weekend.
Leicestershire County Council said Covid, other illnesses and recruitment problems have led to staff shortages.
The local authority advised people to check if their nearest tip was open before they set off in case of unplanned changes.
Three of its 14 sites are currently closed, with others operating reduced hours.
'Incredibly busy'
Blake Pain, the council's lead member for the environment and the green agenda, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the Easter weekend "can be an incredibly busy period", with the "extra demand" coming at a difficult time.
"We have many staff suffering illness alongside continuing difficulties recruiting and retaining staff vital to run our sites safely," he said.
"While we plan for busy periods, like Easter, we would ask people to consider, if possible, making their trips at another time."
