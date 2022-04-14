New heritage panels to celebrate Leicester's history
By Heather Burman
Ten new heritage panels have been put up in Leicester to tell stories behind key historic and cultural sites.
The colourful panels detail the city's history from Roman times to the Victorian manufacturing era and beyond.
The city council said they had been installed as part of the Story of Leicester project.
Architect and former Lord Mayor Arthur Wakerley is featured in three of the latest panels around Gwendolen Road in Evington.
'Fascinating places'
A panel has been put up at Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara, in East Park Road, highlighting the importance of the Sikh place of worship to the community.
Another panel has also been placed at the Shri Swaminaryan Mandir in Catherine Street, to showcase the architecture of the Hindu place of worship.
Other locations for the panels include the Haymarket Theatre and the former Leicester City ground at Filbert Street.
Leicester deputy city mayor for culture, leisure and sport, councillor Piara Singh Clair, said: "These latest heritage panels are part of an extensive network across the city which bring to life the stories of some of Leicester's most fascinating places and people.
"Some of the locations are better known than others, but all have a history worth telling through these easy to read, colourful and informative Story of Leicester heritage panels."
A total of 175 heritage panels have been installed in the city since 2014 as part of the project.
