Man denies murder of 28-year-old found injured in Leicester
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 28-year-old man in Leicester.
William Harty, known as Billy, was discovered in Bedale Drive just before 05:15 BST on 25 October 2021.
Police said he had serious facial and head injuries and later died in hospital.
Earlier, Martin Casey, 30, of Golf Course Lane, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Crown Court, where a trial was listed to start on 3 May.
