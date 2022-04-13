Simon Cole: Inquest opens into death of retired chief constable
An inquest has opened into the death of a former chief constable who was found dead shortly after retiring.
Simon Cole, who held the top role at Leicestershire Police for 12 years, was found at his home in Kibworth Harcourt on 30 March.
Leicester Coroner's Court heard the 55-year-old was formally identified by his wife Joanne Cole on the same day.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out but his cause of death was not given at the hearing.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
Mr Cole had retired earlier in March and tweeted only six days before his death to thank people for their support and messages.
He was the longest-serving chief constable in the UK, and had been a police officer for 33 years.
Announcing his retirement in January, he said: "It has been a great honour to lead Leicestershire Police since 2010 and serve the communities in which I grew up."
Speaking about his colleagues, he said: "Every day for more than a decade their unstoppable acts of bravery, compassion and determination have motivated me.
"They have reminded me daily why I became a police officer and the positive difference it makes."
'Planning for retirement'
In a statement after her husband's death, Mrs Cole said he had been "moved by the love, support and admiration" that his colleagues gave him in the last few weeks of his job.
"Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon," she said.
"We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here. We were planning many exciting things for his retirement."
A book of condolence has opened on the Leicestershire Police website for people to leave their tributes and messages of support.
