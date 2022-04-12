Leicester's Haymarket bus station gets new toilets
- Published
New toilet facilities have been unveiled at a bus station in Leicester city centre.
The city council said the toilets at Haymarket bus station had been extended to keep up with increasing passenger numbers.
It added the facilities - which are used by up to 200 people an hour - had been made more durable and resistant to vandalism.
They include two disabled toilets and a baby-changing area.
Adam Clarke, deputy city mayor for transportation, said: "More and more people are now using the Haymarket bus station and its previous toilet facilities were simply not big enough to meet demand.
"It's really important that we make travelling by bus a positive experience."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.