Appeal to find families of bereaved Hinckley mothers
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
An appeal has been launched to find the relatives of two mothers who each lost three sons during World War One.
It is hoped the descendants of Mary Ann Sharpe and Mary Ann Dixon could attend a special ceremony in Hinckley, Leicestershire.
They would join the families of three other local women who laid the foundation stone for the war memorial in Argents Mead nearly 100 years ago.
Anyone who can help has been asked to contact the borough council.
The 100-year anniversary of the memorial unveiling will be commemorated next month.
A ceremony has been organised by the Royal British Legion and Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.
The foundation stone was laid by five bereaved mothers who had each lost three sons in the war.
It is hoped the descendants of all five women could attend the event.
Search for families
Historian Greg Drozdz has traced the family of three of them, but not Mary Ann Sharpe or Mary Ann Dixon.
Mary Ann Sharpe lived in Tan Yard on Druid Street, which the council says no longer exists.
Her sons Joseph, Walter and William were killed in action between 1915 and 1917.
They had four siblings, Libby, Florence, Sidney and Arthur.
Mary Ann Dixon lived in Upper Bond Street before moving to Coventry Road in the town.
Her sons Joseph, Herbert and William Dixon were killed in action in France in 1917 and 1918.
They had three siblings, James, Charles, and George.
Mr Drozdz said: "If we are extremely lucky, someone will know someone, or have a parent, uncle, aunt, grandfather or grandmother who knows someone who knows the families we are searching for.
"We would love to come in contact with them, so we can invite them to take part in this special commemoration to honour their fallen ancestors."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.