Man suffers bleed on brain in Ashby town centre assault
A man was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after being attacked in a town centre.
Leicestershire Police said the 23-year-old was assaulted outside the Manhattan's nightclub in Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, at about 00:40 BST on Saturday.
His attacker is reported to have left the scene in a Vauxhall Corsa.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.
Police have appealed for witnesses and footage.
