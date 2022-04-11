Leicester school swimming pool to close for good
By Gavin Bevis and Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A school swimming pool used by several community groups is to close permanently later this week.
The trust that runs Roundhill Academy in Thurmaston, Leicester, said the indoor pool had become outdated, under-used and expensive to maintain.
The pool will open for the final time on Thursday.
Gareth Nelmes, chief executive of Bradgate Education Partnership Trust, said the decision was the right one for pupils.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Other than for one lesson per week in the autumn term for Year 7 students, the 750 students of Roundhill Academy no longer use the facility, which is now very outdated.
"Our duty is to ensure that our budget is spent benefiting the students who attend Roundhill Academy.
"The Covid pandemic exposed the lack of outdoor covered space available for students and after much consideration, we have decided to utilise the footprint of the swimming pool to create a covered outdoor seating space, outside catering facilities and new toilets that the students will benefit from."
The decision follows a petition to keep the pool open, which was signed by 786 people.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.