Man bailed and cordon lifted in Leicester chemical substances probe
A police cordon put in place after the discovery of chemical substances at a house in Leicester has been lifted.
Officers went to the property in Glazebrook Road on Friday after a 35-year old-man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
A force spokesman said "significant investigations" had been carried out, but "no substances deemed to be dangerous" were found.
The arrested man has been bailed while inquiries continue.
The force added no homes had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.
