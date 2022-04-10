Thurmaston fight leaves man with serious head injury
A man was left with a serious head injury when he was involved in a fight in a Leicestershire village.
The fight broke out at about 00:30 BST in Melton Road, Thurmaston, and police were called after reports of a man who was on the ground.
The 24-year-old man was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made. Witnesses have been urged to contact police.
Det Sgt Charlie Massarella said: "We know there had been a significant gathering at a premises in Melton Road, close to the White Hart Close turning, earlier in the evening."
He added officers wanted to know what happened before assault and the number of people involved.
