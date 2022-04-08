Joy for East Midlands Airport bosses as passengers return
By Amy Phipps & Amy Payne
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Bosses at East Midlands Airport (EMA) have expressed their joy at seeing passengers return in high numbers for the Easter holidays.
On Friday, the Leicestershire airport had its busiest day two years with about 10,000 people passing through.
One family said it was the first time they had been abroad in four years.
Managing director Clare James said seeing happy travellers after a "torrid two years" had given staff a sense of purpose again.
Airport operations shut down and planes were grounded when the pandemic reached the UK in 2020.
Although Covid case numbers remain high, restrictions have been removed and families expressed relief at being able to jet off on sunshine breaks once again.
At EMA, one said he was planning as many holidays as possible to make up for lost time.
On Friday, EMA had 25 departing flights to destinations including Spain, Turkey and Portugal.
The airport has the UK's largest dedicated air cargo operation.
Ms James said: "The cargo operation clearly was very important and remains important through the pandemic and going forward.
"But when you're seeing passengers, with smiles on their faces, jetting off for a well-earned break after what has been a torrid two years.
"Knowing that we're a part of that journey, it gives you a real sense of purpose."
Thousands of people leaving the UK for an Easter break have been met with long queues, delays, and in some cases, cancelled flights.
EMA, in Leicestershire, is part of the Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which came under fire earlier this week over the chaos at Manchester Airport.
However, passengers flying from the East Midlands have not reported the same experience.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.