Leicester's bike-friendly footbridge to be lifted into place
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A footbridge, that can also be used by cyclists, is due to be lifted into place in a city centre.
The new 11ft wide (3.5m) bridge will span the River Soar next to Abbey Corner Bridge in Leicester.
The city council said it was due to be hoisted into place by a huge crane.
The council said the bridge formed part of a £7.5m revamp of Abbey Park Road, which includes new bus lanes and footpaths.
'Appealing'
The authority said the bridge was being assembled, ready for the final lift into position.
Once in place, the new footbridge will run parallel to the existing Grade-II listed Abbey Corner Bridge, which dates from 1878 and, the authority said, required extensive repairs and would remain closed until the new year.
The council said it would take cyclists off the narrow road bridge and help ensure there was space for all road users.
The new footbridge is due to be open for pedestrians and cyclists from 25 April.
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke, who leads on environment and transportation, said: "This new footbridge is the centrepiece of an ambitious revamp of Abbey Park Road that will help radically change the way that people think about travelling on this important route.
"As it stands, the existing road bridge can be a daunting prospect for cyclists at busy times. The new footbridge will create more space and help make Abbey Park Road a safer, more appealing and people-friendly route."
