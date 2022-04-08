Meeting held over proposed giant Rutland solar farm
By Amy Phipps & Tony Roe
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Plans for a giant solar farm on 2,175 acres of countryside have been discussed at a meeting.
The proposed Mallard Pass Solar Farm would cover the equivalent of 1,400 football pitches between Lincolnshire and Rutland.
MP for Rutland and Melton Alicia Kearns met with constituents on Thursday, where residents opposed the plans.
Developers Windel Energy said the farm would support the urgent need to decarbonise the electricity system.
If approved, the Mallard Pass Solar Farm will be one of the biggest solar farms in England generating in the region of 350 MW of renewable energy, providing power for 92,000 homes, developers say.
The site around the East Coast Mainline would be four miles (6.4km) from top to bottom.
Residents against the plans set up an action group led by Keith Busfield.
Mr Busfield unexpectedly died last month but he previously spoke about how the land proposed for the solar farm was a hotspot for nature including grass snakes, kingfishers and otters.
"All this will be potentially lost," he said.
Following his death, his partner Sue Holloway said they were even more determined to stop the solar farm from happening.
Norman Herbert, who was at the meeting, said: "Having come this evening, it has really made me feel maybe it is not a done deal."
Simon Davis added: "It is an exploitation by people wanting to make money out of a community and it's got to be stopped."
Talking about the government's energy strategy, Ms Kearns said: "We've seen an important but subtle change, which is yes the government still believes solar can contribute but they want solar in urban areas, solar on brown sites. What they don't want is solar in our beautiful fields that produces our food.
"Instead they want to transition to nuclear and to wind and I'm absolutely supportive of wind, particularly the off shoring. That is definitely what our country can provide more of - wind, rain and water power."
She added: "I think it is wonderful how many people have come up to us and said 'we now know we can fight this'.
"I will do everything in my power to make sure people who are here tonight and Rutland's voices are heard at the very highest level."
Windel Energy did not attend the meeting - it said new, more detailed proposals will be put forward later in spring following a public consultation.
It has chosen this land because it is close to a substation where the solar farm could connect to the national grid.
The firm said: "Mallard Pass will support the urgent need to decarbonise our electricity system, deliver reliable and sustainable low-cost energy, enhance the local environment and be a responsible neighbour.
"The project will include any necessary and appropriate environmental mitigation and enhancements to ensure the proposals respond sensitively to the local area."
