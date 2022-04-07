Inside Boohoo's new factory and training centre in Leicester
By Amy Phipps & Jeremy Ball
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Boohoo said it was championing British manufacturing at its new facility following failings in its supply chain.
The clothing factory and training centre on Thurmaston Lane in Leicester opened earlier this year and employs 100 staff.
Andrew Reaney, from Boohoo, described it as a "physical manifestation" of the firm's commitment to the city.
It follows a review that found suppliers were underpaid and not protected during the pandemic.
A review in 2020 found workers in Boohoo's Leicester supply chain had not always been properly compensated for their work.
It found the fashion retailer had "capitalised on the commercial opportunities offered by lockdown" but took no responsibility for the consequences for those making the clothes they sold.
The firm said it was committed to raising standards and monitoring its suppliers more closely.
Hannah Williams, head of compliance and quality at Boohoo, said: "I'd like to think that our factory has been set up with the correct working environment for all our workers.
"It is light, it is clean, we have the correct health and safety measures in place and clocking in and out systems."
She said she hoped the site will act as a "how to guide" encouraging visiting suppliers to implement some of their practices.
Mr Reaney, a director at Boohoo, said: "From our perspective there is a genuine commitment to run this as a commercial operation while doing our bit to champion British manufacturing."
Sandeep Kaur, a machinist at the factory, spoke through a translator to say she was "very happy" with working conditions.
She said in the past, she did not have contracted hours but now she does.
Ms Kaur said she knows when her shift will start, when it will finish and the work that was expected of her had been properly explained.
