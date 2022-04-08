Fundraiser for Leicestershire girl after eye test led to tumour find
- Published
The family of a girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine eye test is aiming to raise £200,000 for pioneering treatment in Germany.
Grace, 12, from Great Glen in Leicestershire, was diagnosed following the test last summer.
She was referred to hospital and a surgeon managed to remove about 80% of the tumour. He could not remove more as there was a risk of stroke.
Mum Vanessa is doing the Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge to help raise funds.
The 32-year-old said: "Just before her cancer treatment began, she had an MRI scan which revealed the tumour had grown back.
"I was devastated. Not only had it grown back, but another smaller tumour had also developed."
Vanessa said Grace has to have scans every three months and her next cycle of chemotherapy is due to start next week.
She and her husband John, 42, have set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for private immunotherapy treatment in Germany.
Vanessa, a healthcare assistant, said: "Until we raise the £200,000, we can't start Grace's treatment.
"I'm doing the Jog 26.2 challenge for Grace and for all of those affected by brain tumours. There is such a lack of funding, and we desperately need more treatments available."
