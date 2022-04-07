Cost of living: Leicester social supermarket opens as prices rise
A social supermarket selling discounted food says it hopes to help hard-up families deal with rising prices and the cost of living crisis.
Community Shop opened its doors in Marwood Road, Leicester, on Wednesday.
It will sell surplus food donated by manufacturers and retailers and put profits into its community hub, which offers programmes to support people back into work or education.
More than 1,000 people have signed up to be members.
Gary Stott, executive chairman of Community Shop - which runs eight other supermarkets in England helping people receiving benefits afford enough food - said the shop helps people avoid the worst effects of rising costs.
"Even though it's deeply discounted, our members feel like retail shoppers," he said.
"They feel like people who have got a bargain, and therefore are much more likely to be able to transition back out into mainstream retail shopping because the crisis hasn't happened."
