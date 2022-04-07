Leicester parents take legal action after unborn baby dies
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A couple are taking legal action against a hospital trust following the death of their unborn son.
Ellie Harrington, 23, claimed staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary failed to respond correctly to her symptoms of pre-eclampsia.
She wants the hospital to listen more carefully to women when they have concerns about their pregnancy.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) said it was committed to a high standard of care.
Miss Harrington said she was in and out of hospital in the two weeks leading up to Mason's death.
She said she had all the main symptoms of pre-eclampsia, including high blood pressure, protein in her urine and on two occasions, she lost her vision.
Despite this, she said she kept being sent home.
Miss Harrington said she returned to hospital when she had not felt her baby kick for a while.
It was then she was told by a doctor that her son had died.
"He asked if I'd been kicked in the stomach or if I'd fallen over.
"We'd only just found out that our baby had died and I really don't think that is the type of question we should be asked.
"It felt like they were accusing us of something," she said.
Miss Harrington was given a pill to make her body go into labour.
She said she was told she would be able to give birth in a private room but when she arrived at the hospital the next day, the room was not available.
Instead, she was put on a ward with other mothers and their babies.
"You could hear women screaming and babies crying and we knew that our baby was coming out and wouldn't be crying," Miss Harrington said.
When Mason was born on 30 January, his cause of death was recorded as pre-eclampsia and another unknown factor.
The results of a post-mortem examination have not yet been released.
Miss Harrington and her boyfriend have since written to the hospital to complain about the way they were treated and are working with a firm of solicitors.
Miss Harrington said: "We just want to try and change the way that they treat women and get them to take them seriously and listen to them."
UHL said the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) was investigating Mason's death.
Eleanor Meldrum, acting chief nurse at Leicester's Hospitals, said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.
"UHL is committed to ensuring that patients, babies and their families receive the high standard of care they deserve.
"Where a death or birthing injuries occur, we undertake a review and engage with families, to ensure where there are learnings that this shapes and improves future practice."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.