Report of serious sex assault in Leicester's Angel Gateway
Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in a city centre passageway.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Angel Gateway in Leicester at about 01:40 BST.
They said the woman was being supported by specially-trained officers.
Police said no one had been arrested, but enquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
