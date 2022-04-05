Friends' delight at moving into care home together
Two Leicester care home residents who feared they might be separated when their original home was closed have secured a place together.
Mariam Forman, 92 and Una Markham, 79, became friends at Berrystead, which shut down in January.
They said they were devastated at the prospect of living apart, but are now celebrating being in adjoining rooms.
At their new residence, the two friends celebrated with a candlelit breakfast which they compared to "the Ritz".
The friends both grew up in rural Leicestershire and share a sense of humour, the care home said.
Mrs Forman previously owned Whitehouse Farm in Stapleton, where she worked for over 40 years with her husband John, who passed away in 2007. They had been married for 57 years.
She has one child, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Mrs Markham was born in Bagworth and lived in Queniborough, where she worked in light engineering. Her husband Jeffrey died in 2008.
Mrs Forman said changing care homes was "a big thing" and "moving in with my friend made all the difference".
Mrs Markham said: "I didn't know how to feel at first, but knowing my friend was moving with me made me feel so much better."
She added: "Our candlelit breakfast with music, looking out over the gardens, was like being at the Ritz.
"We are settling in very well together."
Stacie Weaver, manager at Mountview care home, said: "Una and Mariam were devastated at the prospect of being apart - their friendship is very special.
"We are delighted to be able to help it to continue."
