Leicester's 'most confusing' junction faces revamp in £10m road plan
A junction described as the "most confusing" in a city's road network is facing a redesign as part of a £10.4m road improvement plan.
Leicester City Council is aiming to revamp routes around the Fiveways interchange, with nearby roads changed to help pedestrians and cyclists.
The authority says funding will come from the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership, and the Transforming Cities Fund.
Work is due to begin in autumn.
The council said it hoped to complete the scheme by spring 2024, with construction carried out in phases to help minimise disruption.
Drop-in sessions for residents to learn more abut the plans will take place at Woodgate Resource Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Adam Clarke, deputy mayor and the city council's lead on environment and transportation, said: "The proposals will help simplify the junction for drivers, make it a much less daunting proposition for cyclists and help make the area a more attractive place for people."
