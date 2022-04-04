Statue unveiled for late Leicester City chairman
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A statue has been unveiled in honour of Leicester City's former owner who died in a helicopter crash.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed with four others in the crash at the King Power Stadium in October 2018.
His death came two years after the club stunned the sporting world by claiming an unlikely Premier League title.
The statue's inauguration - on what would have been his 64th birthday - was attended by family members and club luminaries.
They included his son and current Leicester City chairman Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha.
Title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri was also present, alongside players past and present, plus emergency service representatives in recognition of the crash response.
The statue has been placed on a plinth bearing the former chairman's initials and the words "The Boss" and "The Possible Man".
Chief executive Susan Whelan said: "Khun Vichai loved this city. He greatly appreciated the affection shown by the people of Leicester and recognised how this community believed in his vision.
"Today, his contribution to the club and to the city is made eternal.
"For generations to come, people will stand in this place and tell stories of The Possible Man.
"They will speak of his leadership and ambition, but also of his generosity and kindness.
"However this site changes, in all the moments we will experience together, his presence will be permanent."
