Rutland celebrates 25 years of independence with exhibition
An exhibition has opened marking the 25th anniversary of Rutland regaining its status as an independent county.
The county became a district of Leicestershire in 1974 but had its independence restored on 1 April 1997 following a campaign spanning several decades.
The change saw the creation of Rutland County Council as a unitary authority.
To mark the anniversary, a display has opened at Oakham Library detailing the county's fight for independence.
It includes several books about the history of Rutland, commonly cited as the smallest county in England.
Jeff Dale, chairman of Rutland County Council, said: "As well as being a huge milestone for the county, this anniversary is a chance to pause and think about the things we value most about living in Rutland.
"We have a lot to be thankful for - particularly after the past two years and everything we've experienced because of the pandemic."
