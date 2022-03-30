Leicestershire Police's former chief constable found dead at home
- Published
The recently retired chief constable of Leicestershire Police has died, the force has said.
Simon Cole, 55, who held the position for 12 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, this morning.
When he announced his retirement in January he was the UK's longest serving chief constable.
A spokesman for the force said the matter has been referred to the coroner.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: "It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon.
"Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can."
'Huge contribution'
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "I am desperately saddened to hear about the passing of former Chief Constable Simon Cole QPM.
"He was passionate about delivering for the people of Leicestershire, the area where he grew up, and dedicated his life to policing."
Harborough MP Neil O'Brien, tweeted: "Simon was a dedicated and committed public servant, who made a huge contribution across Leics & Rutland."
Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and had been in policing for 30 years, serving with West Midlands and Hampshire, as well as the county force.
As well as a number of police support and advisory roles, he had also been vice president of Leicestershire Guides and Scouts.
The force said a public book of condolence would be established in the coming days via the police website.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.