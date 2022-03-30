Leicestershire Police's former chief constable found dead at home
The recently retired chief constable of Leicestershire Police has died, the force has said.
Simon Cole, who held the position for 12 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, this morning.
The 55-year-old announced his retirement in January before stepping down last week.
A spokesman for the force said the matter had been referred to the coroner.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: "It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon.
"Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can."
'Huge contribution'
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "I am desperately saddened to hear about the passing of former Chief Constable Simon Cole QPM.
"He was passionate about delivering for the people of Leicestershire, the area where he grew up, and dedicated his life to policing."
Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: "I am shocked and extremely saddened to hear this tragic news.
"Simon Cole was the epitome of a great Chief Constable whose commitment to public service has been unswerving. We live in a safer place thanks to his leadership."
Harborough MP Neil O'Brien, tweeted: "Simon was a dedicated and committed public servant, who made a huge contribution across Leics & Rutland."
Decades of service
Leicestershire County Council leader Nick Rushton said: "We have lost an outstanding public servant whose mission in life was dedicated to making our communities stronger and safer.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his police colleagues and with his family at this sad time."
He added the county flag would be flown be flown at half-mast as a tribute.
Mr Cole grew up in Leicestershire and had been in policing for 30 years, serving with West Midlands and Hampshire, as well as the county force.
As well as a number of police support and advisory roles, he had also been vice president of Leicestershire Guides and Scouts.
The force said a public book of condolence would be established in the coming days via the police website.
