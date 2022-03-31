MP welcomes parole reforms after Pitchfork release
- Published
An MP who campaigned against the release of double child killer Colin Pitchfork has welcomed "landmark" changes to the parole system.
The new rules announced on Wednesday mean ministers will be able to block the release of serious offenders.
Pitchfork, who murdered Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire, was freed from jail last year, but recalled over concerns about his behaviour.
MP Alberto Costa said the changes were needed for public safety.
Pitchfork spent 33 years in prison for raping and strangling Lynda in 1983 and Dawn in 1986.
He was released in September, but recalled to jail in November because he was understood to have been approaching young women.
South Leicestershire MP Mr Costa lobbied against the proposed release of Pitchfork for several years.
He said "a greater degree of oversight is needed over decisions to release dangerous prisoners".
Conservative MP Mr Costa added: "I very much welcome the landmark changes to the parole system as outlined by the Justice Secretary.
"Given the deeply flawed nature of the Parole Board's decision to release the convicted child-rapist and killer Colin Pitchfork, it is clear to many, my constituents included, that a greater degree of oversight is needed over decisions to release dangerous prisoners, and I am pleased that the government have listened to my calls over the past few years, and have acted to ensure that ministers will have the final say where public protection is concerned".
Mr Costa added: "My concerns over the decision to release Colin Pitchfork were only underlined further following his recall to prison after only a few weeks.
"That decision and the public outcry that resulted, only underlined my intention to push for further changes to the parole system, and I am pleased that the government have now acted.
"The safety of the public must always be the primary consideration in these matters, and I greatly welcome this new level of oversight which will ensure dangerous offenders stay in prison for longer".
