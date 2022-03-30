Leicester man denies rape and abduction of child
A Leicester man is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to child abduction and raping a child.
Donato Rizzi, 65, denied 15 offences at Leicester Crown Court.
The other charges included assaulting a child under 13, taking indecent photographs of a child and possession of indecent photographs of a child.
Mr Rizzi, of New Romney Crescent, Scraptoft, was remanded into custody by Judge Keith Raynor and is due to stand trial on 11 July.
Judge Raynor told him: "Your trial will take place at this court on 11 July and is due to last for five days. I am remanding you in custody until that date."
Rizzi is accused of two counts of abducting a child, two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, two counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child, three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration and six counts of raping a child under 13.
